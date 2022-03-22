FAIRBANK-Michael Everding 58 of Fairbank and formerly from Stanley passed away March 19, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 East Charles Street, Oelwein, IA. Visitation will be from 3:30-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank and for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.