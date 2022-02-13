February 8, 2022

JESUP-Michael Edward Hamlin, 77, of Jesup, Iowa (Dysart), passed away on February 8 surrounded by loved ones.

Mike proudly served in the army during the Vietnam war from 1968-1969. He was a decorated war veteran. Mike retired from a career in corporate construction management at age 62 and started a second career as a blackjack dealer at Meskwaki casino.

He was preceded in death by his mother Bernita Fuller, stepfather Ralph “Jim” Fuller, mother-in-law Jo Hunemuller, and sister Susan Prohaska.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Hamlin, daughters Terri (Nick) Donlea, Tammi (Chad) Hartley. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Cameron Homa, Haley Donlea, Taylor Donlea, Emma (Dustin) Jones, Abbey (Jeff) Stanton, Chloe Hartley and Claire Hartley. A sister Anita (Rich) Gigliotti.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 15 at 1:00 at Calvary Baptist Church in Dysart, IA.