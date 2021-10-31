October 11, 1954-October 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS–Michael Edward ‘Checker’ Michalicek, 67, died at University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born in Denison, IA on October 11, 1954, son of Steve and Doloris (Hohn) Michalicek. Visitation is 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday November 5, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls. The family encourages t-shirts designed by Checker be worn for the visitation. Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Inurnment at Alcock Cemetery, Fredricka, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Children’s Programs.

Mike graduated from West Waterloo, class of 1972 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music education from UNI. He worked in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls School Districts as well as St. Patrick Catholic School as a music educator. He also served the congregations of Westminster Presbyterian and St. John Lutheran Church as a praise band director.

He married Julie Ingoldsby on July 18, 1981 in Cedar Falls. Together they raised 3 children; daughters Heather (Chae) Song of Mundelein, IL, Sofie (Chad Everly) Michalicek of Waterloo and son, Tyler Michalicek of Cedar Falls. He is also survived by grandchildren; Freddy and Julia Song; brothers Steve (Linda) Michalicek of Spring, TX, Randall (Carol) Michalicek of Plymouth, MN, Patrick Michalicek of Buffalo, MN, Arnie (Gloria) Michalicek of Maple Lake, MN; sisters; Mary (Earl) Tuttle of Phoenix, AZ, Karolyn (Larry) Skudlarek of St. Cloud, MN, Kathy Michalicek of Howard Lake, MN, and Anne (Michael) Fordyce of Hazelwood, MO; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents and 2 siblings: brother, Andrew Michalicek and sister, Judie Rose, and 2 nephews.

The family requests that masks are worn for the event. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/stjohncf/.