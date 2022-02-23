Michael E. Pittman

May 25, 1994-February 19, 2022

STEAMBOAT ROCK-Michael E. Pittman, 27, of Steamboat Rock, died Saturday, February 19, near Fort Dodge, of an accident.

He was born May 25, 1994 in Waverly, son of Donald Pittman and Suann Hall.

Michael was a driver for Berghuis Trucking Company of Ackley. He was a passionate Firefighter with the Iowa Falls, Dunkerton and was currently serving on the Steamboat Rock Fire Departments. He loved racing of all kinds. He loved the outdoors, riding his bike and finding his escape from reality and loved being around his family for gatherings. He dreamed of Bull Riding!

Survivors include: his fiancé, Miriah Wood; his children, Aubrey, Kaleah and Ryker; his mother and step-father, Suann and Randy Bailey of Waterloo; his siblings, Chris (Brittany) Pittman, Katie Pittman and Bryan (Angel) Pittman, Briana Grandon and Ashley Anderson, all of Waterloo; his maternal grandmother, Betty Jones of Waterloo; nieces and nephews, Shyann, Jasmine, Alexis, Tanner, Akeidrea, Zaelyah, D.J., Brylee, Daniella, Karlee, Journee, Ava and Karsin; and his sister by choice, Stephanie Sharar of Grundy Center.

He was preceded In death by: his father; Paternal grandmother, Kathy Pittman; and his maternal grandfather, Ed Jones.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, followed by a Celebration service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.