(1951-2019)
WATERLOO — Michael Eugene Frost, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 29, at home.
He was born April 23, 1951, in Waterloo, the son of Gene and Inez Lacey Frost. He married Doreen Louks on Feb. 14, 1992, in Waterloo.
Michael graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville. He was employed as a machinist with John Deere, retiring in 2018.
Survivors include: his wife; three sons, James Frost of Waterloo and Justin (Janelle) Frost and Michael Frost, both of La Porte City; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Gina) Frost of Gilbertville, Larry Frost of Roland and Scott (Peggy) Frost of Gilbertville; a sister, Cheryl (John) Schaefer of Washburn; four stepsons, Perrin Bloch of Des Moines, Chad Blowers of Minnesota, Christopher (Billie) Sims of West Union and Joshua Sims of Waterloo; and two stepdaughters, Johnna Blowers of Minnesota and Florence Miller of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Tom Frost; and a sister, Linda Jensen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will also be one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.