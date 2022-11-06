 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Duncan

Michael Duncan

May 22, 1951–October 26, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Michael Duncan, 74, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at home, after a long illeness. He was the son of Irma and Albert Duncan and graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. Mike married Tina Neal, in Kansas City, Missouri in 1987. He worked as a Drapery Installer in Waterloo and California and was a long-haul truck driver for many years. Mike loved cars, especially his Red Opel Cadet Rally.

Mike is survived by his wife, a step-daughter, of Kansas city; two sisters, of New Hampton and Adel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant son, George Michael.

