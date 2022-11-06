May 22, 1951–October 26, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Michael Duncan, 74, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at home, after a long illeness. He was the son of Irma and Albert Duncan and graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. Mike married Tina Neal, in Kansas City, Missouri in 1987. He worked as a Drapery Installer in Waterloo and California and was a long-haul truck driver for many years. Mike loved cars, especially his Red Opel Cadet Rally.
Mike is survived by his wife, a step-daughter, of Kansas city; two sisters, of New Hampton and Adel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant son, George Michael.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.