CEDAR FALLS-Michael Duncan, 71, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at home, after a long illeness. He was the son of Irma and Albert Duncan and graduated from Columbus High School in 1969. Mike married Tina Neal, in Kansas City, Missouri in 1987. He worked as a Drapery Installer in Waterloo and California and was a long-haul truck driver for many years. Mike loved cars, especially his Red Opel Cadet Rally.