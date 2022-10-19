GREENE-Michael Duane Wee, 65, of Greene, Iowa passed away in Rochester, Minnesota on Wednesday, October 12th in the company of loved ones. Mike was born in Burlington, Iowa where he was raised until the family moved to Waterloo, Iowa, and he graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He recently retired from a career in long-haul trucking and found joy in telling friends and family of his adventures over the road. His stories were countless, often surprising, and always told with a touch of humor. In a final stage of his career, he worked as an owner-operator for Clark Transfer, Inc. and was involved in transporting Broadway shows including Wicked, The Lion King, Jersey Boys, and he hauled an entire tour for musical artist Keith Urban which left him many good memories. He was very fond of meetings with various celebrities while in the “Showbiz” and loved the excitement of it. He also adored his family and dogs. When not driving professionally, Mike’s favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, drag racing, and motorcycling.