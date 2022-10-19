 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Duane Wee

  • 0
Michael Duane Wee

October 12, 2022

GREENE-Michael Duane Wee, 65, of Greene, Iowa passed away in Rochester, Minnesota on Wednesday, October 12th in the company of loved ones. Mike was born in Burlington, Iowa where he was raised until the family moved to Waterloo, Iowa, and he graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He recently retired from a career in long-haul trucking and found joy in telling friends and family of his adventures over the road. His stories were countless, often surprising, and always told with a touch of humor. In a final stage of his career, he worked as an owner-operator for Clark Transfer, Inc. and was involved in transporting Broadway shows including Wicked, The Lion King, Jersey Boys, and he hauled an entire tour for musical artist Keith Urban which left him many good memories. He was very fond of meetings with various celebrities while in the “Showbiz” and loved the excitement of it. He also adored his family and dogs. When not driving professionally, Mike’s favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, drag racing, and motorcycling.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Duane A. and Audrey F. Wee of Waterloo, Iowa. Survivors include his daughter Michelle (Wee) and Brian Dunblazier, their children Colton, Clayton, Emery, and Finlee; his son Curtis and Lucia Wee, and their son Danilo. He is also survived by his sisters Debbie Wee, Becky Wee, Kathy (Wee) and John Martin, and their son Christopher. He also leaves behind girlfriend Lori Erickson and her four sons.

Visitation: Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Services: Friday, October 21, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Nazareth Lutheran Church, The Larsen Chapel, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolls Royce unveils fully electric 'Spectre' car with nearly $400,000 price tag

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News