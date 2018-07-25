REINBECK — Michael Dean Frier, 49, of Colfax, formerly of Reinbeck, died Thursday, July 19, at his mother’s home in Reinbeck.
He was born Feb. 5, 1969, to his parents Gerald and Jeanine (Zielske) Frier. He married Andrea Norris on Sept. 13, 1997. They later divorced.
He graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1987, and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He earned his doctorate of veterinarian medicine from Iowa State University in 1994. He worked in various areas of Iowa that helped him gain knowledge to open Frier Veterinary Services in January 2005 in Colfax. He was a confirmed member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Reinbeck.
Survived by: his children, Jacob and Kirsten Frier; his mother, Jeanine Frier; a sister, Mary (Blake) Butz; former wife, Andrea Frier; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father, Gerald; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial visitation: From 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at French-Hand Funeral Home, Reinbeck, with inurnment in Reinbeck Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, may be directed to Reinbeck Dollars for Scholars or Colfax-Mingo Scholarship Committee.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
In 1997, Mike purchased his first Vizsla and from there a 20-plus year legacy began. He loved researching, breeding and training dogs. Hunting trips to South Dakota with his son were highlights of his summers. He also loved to travel to Ely, Minn., to canoe into the Boundary Waters. The solitude and loons were his joy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.