December 14, 1949-November 18, 2022

GILBERTVILLE-Michael Dean Burrage, 72 of Gilbertville, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on November 18th, 2022, in La Porte City.

Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m. – Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gilbertville, with Fr. Noah Diehm, officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714 of Gilbertville.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Saturday, November 26, 2022, with an open mic time of sharing at 5:00 p.m., at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mike was born in Ferryville, Wisconsin on December 14th, 1949. He had 8 siblings with whom he stayed in close contact throughout his life: 5 sisters and 3 brothers. He graduated from Don Bosco high school in 1969. He served in the Vietnam War with the Army and married Shannon Lea Else on December 26th, 1969. They lovingly raised 4 children for 33 years in Jesup. They later divorced in 2004. Mike worked for John Deere for 34 years and was well known for his cartoons and humor. It was no secret that Mike was a stellar father, who always made time and effort to provide his children with encouragement, laughter, generosity, and wisdom. They spent their summers traveling together Griswold style to various destinations around the country. Mike shared the latter part of his life with his long-term girlfriend, Susan Thompson, who was embraced by his family in Gilbertville. They hosted many visitors, enjoying their company around the kitchen table and on the back porch.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Geraldine; his sister Dottie; brother Denis; three brothers-in-law, Jerry Clark, Gary Shadlow, Gene Mattingly; one sister-in-law, Pat Burrage; and his girlfriend Susie.

Mike is survived by his brothers Albert Burrage and Larry (Linda) Burrage; his sisters Eileen Shadlow, DD Clark, Jerilyn (Gary) Becker, and Tami (Bill) Smith; his baby mama Shannon Burrage and their children Stephani Kearns, Martha Burrage, Noah (Jamie) Burrage, and Hannah (Nathan) Ewalt; his seven grandchildren Isaiah, Ava, and Ethan Kearns, Jonah McNulty, Elijah and Willow Burrage, and Nova Ewalt; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Michael lived a full life with a positive attitude, tons of humor, and a heart full of love. Those who knew Mike most certainly have a story that ends in laughter, please share them.

