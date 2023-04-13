June 10, 1948-April 8, 2023

Mike Ingram, 74, of Evansdale, Iowa, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born June 10, 1948, in Bremerton, Washington, the son of Dale and Carolyn B. Bauman Ingram.

Mike joined the United States Marine Corps in November of 1966, and proudly served for 10 years as a Combat Air Crew Chief and discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

On December 12, 1995, Mike married Leslie “Lori” Helgeson in Waterloo.

After his military service, Mike owned a trucking company in California, and later was an over-the-road truck driver for several years. He also worked at a printing company before becoming disabled requiring him to take early retirement.

Mike was a member of Waterloo American Legion Becker Chapman Post #138 as well as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Mike is survived by his wife, Lori; children: Lisa (Byron) Oliver of Fort Worth, Texas, Richie (Daylene) Ingram of Indiana and Gregg (Tonya) Ingram of Texas; stepchildren: Nicole (Justin) Huse of Waterloo and Zachary (Ruth) Makedonski of New Hartford; sister, Cookie Seitz; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3669 Logan Avenue, Waterloo with military honors by Sullivan Brothers VFW Post #1623, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and United States Marine Corps Honors Detail. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Carl Letney AMVETS Post #31, 706 Colleen Avenue, Evansdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.