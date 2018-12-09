WATERLOO — Michael D. “Mike” Stahl, 56, of Waterloo, formerly of Atlantic City, N.J., died Sunday, Dec. 2, at the VA Medical Center in Des Moines from complications of a lengthy illness.
He was born Feb. 4, 1962, in Waterloo, son of Ronald and Wanda Lubert Stahl. He married Jiamchit Promjun and they later divorced.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1980. Mike served in the U.S. Navy as an air interceptor officer aboard the USS Guam. He worked in maintenance at Caesar’s Palace in Atlantic City for more than 20 years until it closed due to Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Mike then moved back to the Cedar Valley and worked in the local area.
Survived by: a son, Kym A. Stahl of Galloway, N.J.; two grandchildren, Xzavier and Lukas; his mother, Wanda (Joseph Van Dorn) Stahl of Waterloo; three sisters, Chantel (Reinhard) Boeschen and Christine (Tim) Nieman, both of Waterloo, and Stacey (Eric) Millar of Washburn; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a nephew, Brandon Nieman.
Memorial services: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with inurnment at a later date in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, with military rites. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.