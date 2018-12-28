Michael D. "Mike" Shubert

(1958-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Michael Dean “Mike” Shubert, 60, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo from complications of lung cancer.
He was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Waterloo, the son of Billie Lee “Bill” and Louise Bernice Tyler Shubert. He married Lisa Acton on May 4, 1991, in Washburn. They later divorced. He married Julie Krause on March 22, 2014, in Waterloo.
Mike was a 1978 graduate of Waterloo West High School. He attended Marshalltown Community College and later graduated from Hawkeye Community College with an associate’s degree in accounting. He worked for Viking Pump in Cedar Falls for 29 years from 1989 to 2018, and he was a real estate investor and property manager for many years in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Nicklaus of Waterloo; his father, Bill (Sylvia) of Waterloo; two brothers, Craig (Sherri Moyer) of Hudson, Ohio, and Jeff of Waterloo; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his mother; and an infant son, Mitchell Dean Shubert.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with private inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Trails Partnership or the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Mike was an avid golfer from a young age. He and Julie enjoyed golfing and biking on weekend getaways around Iowa.
