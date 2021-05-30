June 15, 1948-May 27, 2021

EVANSDALE-Michael D. Erhardt, 72, of Evansdale, died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home under hospice care for pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 15, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, son of Frank and Shirley (Boleyn) Erhardt. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1966. He then served in the United States Navy in the Vietnam Conflict, stationed in Guam, and then assigned to the USS Oriskany Aircraft Carrier

Michael married Barbara D. Grovo November 6, 1971 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He worked in machine maintenance for John Deere, retiring in 2003 after 30 years. Mike liked working outdoors, and had a natural ability to fix anything, especially mechanical. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren on many projects and adventures. Mike was always a friend you could count on. He also attended Hagerman Baptist Church, and was a member of American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Erhardt of Evansdale; daughter, Cindy Erhardt of Evansdale; son, Chad (Angela) Erhardt of Evansdale; grandson, Elliott Erhardt and granddaughter, Evelynn Erhardt of Evansdale; mother, Shirley Milligan of Traer; brother Frankie Jr. Erhardt of Traer; Mary (Bill) Jeffries and their family of Renwick; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother, Daniel Erhardt.