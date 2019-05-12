Michael D. Allen Sr.

Michael David Allen Sr., 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 30, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
He was born on July 9, 1949, in Lacrosse, Wisconsin to Wayne and Helen Allen. He graduated from East High School in 1967 and later attended Hawkeye Community College.
Survived by: his children, Michael Allen Jr., Brenda Bohlke, Christine Wilkerson, Becky Allen, and Brian Barber; grandchildren and great grandsons; siblings, Shirley Forbes, twin Mary Allen, Bonnie Elfers, and Diana Purvis.
Preceded in death by: his son, Daniel Allen, his parents, sister Kathryn Schiel, step mother Lillian Allen and nephew John Forbes Jr.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Michael enjoyed feeling the warm summer sun on his skin and Elvis.
