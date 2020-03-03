Michael D. Aegerter

(1967-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Michael Dean Aegerter, 52, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 29, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 21, 1967, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Betty (Cobb) Aegerter. He was a graduate of Waterloo West High School. He married Sarah Bonzer on May 6, 1995, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. He was currently employed at Canteen Vending in Cedar Falls (Formerly Swanson Vending), where he had worked since 2001.

Survivors: his wife; his mother- and father-in-law, Linda and Donald Bonzer; a sister-in-law, Katie (Ryan) Keller and their family, Lucy, Simon, Vincent and Jenna; a brother-in-law, David (Denise) Bonzer and their family, Mike (Ashley) and Cory; a sister-in-law, Dianna (Steve) Minikus and their family, Jared and Cody; two brothers, Don Aegerter and Jeff (Becky) Aegerter; a sister, Deb Anderson; and his special Minnesota family, Sue, Kurt and Erik Hurst.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a niece, Anna Korth; and a nephew, Cole Rabbit.

Memorial Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the funeral home, and for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.