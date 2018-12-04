Michael passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2018, at the Shell Rock Senior Living Center after his long fought battle with cancer.
He was born March 21, 1951 to Ellen Ripley O’Meara and Harold Ripley. Mike attended the Plainfield Elementary/High School and graduated from the Waverly High School. He grew up on a dairy farm west of Plainfield until his Junior year of high school. Mike went on to become a certified welder who worked at Bantam in Waverly, Riverside Plating in Shell Rock, and the Shell Rock Senior Living Center. Over the years, Mike enjoyed his love of old cars and various car shows with his friends. He had a love for animals since birth, but he especially loved his dachshunds Bailey and Spencer.
After a long courtship Mike married the love of his life, Anne Gardner, on November 2, 2018. Love, laughter, and bantering encompassed their time together.
Preceding him in death were: Ellen and Frank O’Meara, Candace Leahy (sister), Grandparents Edith and Elmer Chester, Grace and Ted Michaelsen, and Verlie and Leo Linsey, and Carol Chester Ridenour (aunt).
Survivors are: Anne Ripley, Harold Ripley (Judy), children Adam Ripley and Melissa Berger (Doug), sister Barbara Morstad (Tom), brother Barry Ripley, and several nephews and a niece.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church, 1110 4th St. SW, Waverly, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.