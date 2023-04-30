September 26, 1942-April 25, 2023

Michael Charles McGeough was born September 26, 1942, in Waukon, Iowa, the son of Charles and Mary (Toney) McGeough. He served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. While in the Navy, he spent a lot of time in the Mediterranean. Michael worked at John Deere as a Pattern Maker, retiring after 40 years. He was a member of Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and he was an avid reader.

Michael passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes at the age of 80. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Michael is survived by his son, Patrick (Shelly) McGeough of Dysart, Iowa and a sister, Maggie (Steve) Wojan of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Memorial Visitation: Monday, May 8, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: Monday, May 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.

Burial: Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235.