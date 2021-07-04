December 6, 1953-June 20, 2021
Michael C. Kohl was born on December 6, 1953 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Carl and Virginia (Hanson) Kohl.
He graduated from West High School and graduated from a school of electronics later.
He married Melanie Hardin and they later divorced.
He then joined the Army and passed the Federal Communication’s Test. He received an honorable discharge from the Army after he got ill.
Michael passed away at home in Minnesota at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Virginia, and a niece, Jeanette Brooks. Michael is survived by a daughter Hali Vargas (Jeff) of Florida. Three sisters: Linda Adam of Winnemacca, NV; Julie Minard (Kenny) of Sioux City, IA and Judy Bagg (Jim) of Waterloo, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be July 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Grace Community Church, 4421 Hudson Rd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
