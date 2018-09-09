Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Michael C. Howard

Michael Howard

(1952-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Michael C. Howard, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 18, 1952, in Iowa City, son of Dr. Russell and Arlene (Lamaak) Howard.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was a machinist at Chamberlain Manufacturing.

Survived by: two sons, James (Kara) Howard of Denver and Patrick (Michele) Howard of Des Moines; and a grandson, Russell C. Howard of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Steven Howard.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

