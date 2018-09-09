(1952-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Michael C. Howard, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Sept. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 18, 1952, in Iowa City, son of Dr. Russell and Arlene (Lamaak) Howard.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was a machinist at Chamberlain Manufacturing.
Survived by: two sons, James (Kara) Howard of Denver and Patrick (Michele) Howard of Des Moines; and a grandson, Russell C. Howard of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Steven Howard.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.