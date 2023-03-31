December 14, 1953-March 28, 2023

Michael Bruno was born December 14, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Robert and Beatrice (Baker) Bruno. He worked at John Deere as a CNC Machinist, retiring after 38 years. Mike married Barb Hanesford June of 1984; they later divorced. He was then married to Denise Neith in 2000; she preceded him in death March of 2018. Mike enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, playing cribbage, tinkering and working outside in his yard. He was a prankster and liked to start trouble between his siblings. Mike had a heart of gold and would help anyone who would listen.

Mike passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Kennedy Frost and six brothers, Eugene, David, John, Richard, Pete and Tom Bruno. Mike is survived by son, Josh (Michelle) Hanesford of Waterloo; four daughters, Shanda (Kerry) Armstrong of Waterloo, Tiffanie Bruno of Waterloo, Rachael (Eric) Bruno of Gilbertville and Sara (Justin) Bruno of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Alyvia, Karter, Kash, Brooklin, Jayce and Camrin; two brothers, Steve (Becky) Bruno of Davenport and Tony Bruno of Waterloo and two sisters, Mary Diane (Ralph) Zahler of Wisconsin and Lianne (Hale) Wilson of Des Moines.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: Monday, April 3, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com