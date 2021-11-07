Michael Boyd Irwin

July 22, 1947 – October 31, 2021

Mike Irwin, 74, formally of Waterloo, Iowa passed away Sunday, Oct.31 at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, of heart complications.

He was born Jul 22, 1947 in Joplin, Missouri to Boyd Irwin and Maxine (Bowen) Fox. He married Rae Lynne Findley on May 26, 1984 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Mr. Irwin was employed with John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. He retired after 30 years and moved to Osceola, MO. He enjoyed his time fishing, hunting and spending time with his friends and family.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Rae Irwin; mother Maxine Fox; step father Dean Fox; brothers Delbert and Larry Fox and Greg Irwin and his Granddog & best friend, Porkchop “Chopper”.

He is survived by three daughters; Lori (Chad) Albright of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jennifer (Brent) Pettigrew of Center Point, Iowa, Master Sergeant Emily (Kenneth “Wade”) Green of Belleville, Illinois; a step son, Chad Mosley of Waterloo, Iowa; four brothers; Dirk Fox, Kent Irwin, Rex Fox all of Waterloo, Iowa and Gary Fox of Moreno Valley, California; four sisters; Jamie Hawbaker of Colfax, Iowa, Sherry Kennedy, Vicky Bentley and Toni Dean all of Waterloo, Iowa, along with 8 grandkids, 5 great grandkids, numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Washburn, Iowa on Saturday, November 20 from 1-3 p.m. The address for the Moose Lodge is 6636 La Porte Rd, Washburn, Iowa.