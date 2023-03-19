Michael Benjamin Graham

April 21, 1948-March 16, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Michael Benjamin Graham, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 16, at his home.

He was born April 21, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Carl and Nellie Graham. He married Judy Wagner on July 1, 1972, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Mike was employed with John Deere for 38 years retiring in 2004 as a Master Mechanic. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors and helping others. Above all else was his love for his family. His seven grandchildren brought him the most joy.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy of Cedar Falls, two daughters, Amy (Michael) Rasmussen of Waterloo and Beth Anne (Jason) Verbraken; a son, John (Kelly) Graham all of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Cate, Lauren, and Benjamin Rasmussen, Abbie and Graham Verbraken, Devin and Ethan Delp; two brothers, Tom (Nancy) Graham and Mark Graham all of Waterloo; his beloved dog, Jake.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Joe and Pat Graham; sister-in-law, Vicki Graham and a niece, Julie Graham.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.