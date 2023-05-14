November 21, 1944-May 11, 2023

MOUNT VERNON-Michael Arthur Kortemeyer, 78, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, with a celebration of life luncheon and sharing of stories following the mass. Mike generously gifted his body to the University of Iowa for medical research. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.

Mike married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Susette Courter on February 12, 1966. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida, traveling the world together, and most importantly attending their grandchildren’s activities.

Mike was born November 21, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of John and Garnetta (Klein) Kortemeyer. He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1963, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa, master’s degree from Northwest Missouri State and specialist’s degree from the University of Iowa. Mike was a life-long educator and coach, positively impacting the lives of so many students. Most notably, he served as high school principal for the Lisbon Community Schools, and superintendent for Louisa-Muscatine and District 158 in Huntley, Illinois, where he retired in 2006.

Mike enjoyed playing golf with Pinky’s Golf League, fishing, and having coffee at Bauman’s. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Optimist Club. Mike’s legacy of education lives on through the Kortemeyer Family Scholarship presented to a graduating senior at the Lisbon Community Schools.

Survivors include his wife Susette; children, Tim (Ann) Kortemeyer, Tom (Amy) Kortemeyer; and Courtney (Kevin) Jasper; grandchildren, Sara (Wyatt), Jay, Ryan, Morgan, Tyler, and Travis; great grandsons, Gus and Abe; sister, Deborah (Leon) Gronowski; and numerous in-laws and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Kortemeyer.

Please share your support and memories with Mike’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.