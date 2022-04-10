Michael Allen Neal

February 16, 1947-April 7, 2022

REINBECK-Michael Allen Neal, 75, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passes away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Elms in Reinbeck. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the American Legion Hall in Reinbeck, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Mike was born on February 16, 1947, to his parents Howard and Darlene (Hildebrand) Neal, at his grandparent's home on Pine Street in Reinbeck. He was raised in Reinbeck and graduated from Reinbeck High School in the class of 1965. He then went on to attend at a technical college in Des Moines before entering the workforce. Mike was an incredibly hard worker and retired in 2012. He was united in marriage to L. Linn Stammer on April 6, 1968 and together they welcomed two sons into their family.

Mike was a retired Reinbeck Fireman, serving Reinbeck for many years. He was a member of the Isaac Walton League, served as a Cub and Boy Scout Leader, enjoyed camping and especially loved his motorcycle trips he took with his wife Linn.

Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, L. Linn Neal; sons Allen (Tawnya) Neal and Tony (Lori) Neal; grandchildren Miranda Neal (Aaron Brown), Sydney Neal (Ethan Pote) and Daxton Neal; great-grandson Bennett Brown; half-brother Charles (Flossie) Raines; uncle Lyle Hildebrand, Jr.; aunt Joyce Kline; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Darlene; his stepfather Clancy Raines; stepmother Dottie Neal; and half-brothers Randy and Dennis Raines.