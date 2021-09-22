June 25, 1973-September 15, 2021
Michael Allan Wilson was born June 25, 1973 in Iowa City, IA: the son of Bruce Wilson and Barbara Reed. He attended East High School in Waterloo and high school in Palm Springs, CA. He liked to shoot guns, fish and lift weights. Mike had a great love for his family and his children, he had a big heart for people and a great sense of humor.
Mike passed away on Wednesday, September 15, at home at the age of 48. He is preceded in death by his son, Jake Wilson. Mike is survived by his son, Tyler Wilson of La Porte City; father, Bruce (Nadine) Wilson and Barb (Pat) Reed, both of Waterloo; three brothers: Danny Deutsch of Cedar Falls, Caleb Wilson of Waterloo and Eric (Breeann) Reed of Cedar Falls a sister Kari Reed of Iowa Falls and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Memorial Visitation will be Sunday, September 26, from 3 pm to 6 pm, and an hour prior to services, at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza
Memorial Services will be Monday, September 27, at 11 am at Parrott & Wood
Inurnment at Garden of Memories
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
