January 18, 1952-January 27, 2021

Michael Alan Sheehan, 69, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He was born January 18, 1952 in Clarion, IA, the son of Paul and Ruth (Daggett) Sheehan. Michael married Cynthia Schmidt on September 4, 1982 in Klinger, IA. He was a graduate of Clarion High School, worked at several factory jobs and spent the last 18 years in general maintenance at the Cedar Falls Walmart, retiring just a few years ago. Michael loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Sheehan, of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Katie (Andrew) Meyer, and their son Finnick, of Waterloo; a brother, John (Candy) Sheehan, of Clarion; three sisters, Jean Brooks of Kansas City, KS, Pauline Michels of Des Moines, IA, Kathy Steen of Cedar Falls, and two brothers-in-law, Mike Schmidt of Waterloo and Gary Schmidt of Readlyn, IA.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dennis and Nick Sheehan; a sister, LaNora Boggess; a niece, Amanda Sheehan; a nephew, Jeff Steen, and his father and mother-in-law, LuVerne and Amy Schmidt.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 3-5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before the service at the church. Those attending the service/visitation must bring and wear a mask, and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.