(1927-2018)
CEDAR FALLS —- Merwin “Sam” Schoof, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Dec. 28, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born July 21, 1927 in Waverly, son of Herman & Irene (Seamon) Schoof. He married Lois Burmeister on Aug. 2, 1952, in Wausau, Wis. She died Dec. 9, 2017.
Sam graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). He taught school in Denver and at East High School in Waterloo, was a sales representative for Investor’s Diversified Service and then was a funeral director for 30 years, retiring in 1996. Sam served in the Army Security Agency of the U.S. Army during World War II.
Survivors: a daughter, Pam (Kip) Bryan of Arvada, Colo.; two sons, Bob (Linda Estrada) Schoof of Waterloo and Rich (Paula) Schoof of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son and daughter in infancy; a brother, Don Schoof; and two sisters, Marjorie Ellison and Verla Lucas.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church.
