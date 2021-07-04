July 16, 1954-June 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Mervin Thomas “Merv” Sires, 66, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born July 16, 1954, in Waukon, Iowa, the son of Roy Thomas and Barbara Jean (Gifford) Sires Jr. Merv married Jane Marie Keys September 21, 1973, in Galena, IL. He was a 1972 graduate of Waterloo West High school and was employed in sales at the Home Depot in Waterloo, retiring in 2017. He was an accomplished artist.

Survivors include: his wife, Jane of Cedar Falls; three sons, Shannon T. (Amanda) and Sean W. (Laura), both of Cedar Falls and Patrick J. (Leah) Sires of Waterloo; daughter, Tara B. Smiley of Longmont, CO; nine grandchildren; and his mother, Barbara Gifford of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his father, and brother, Michael R. Sires.

Memorial services will occur at a later date, with inurnment in the Alpha Cemetery, Alpha, IA. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com