(1924-2019)
DENVER — Mervin Sassmann, 95, of Denver, formerly of Tripoli and Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
He was born July 31, 1924, in Tripoli, son of Elmer and Lydia (Westendorf) Sassmann. On Sept. 12, 1981, he married Florence (Buls) Buchholz. She preceded him in death.
Mervin graduated from Readlyn High School. He was a longtime milk hauler for Potter Siding Creamery, and he also farmed the family farm outside of Tripoli for many years.
Survived by: his sister, Marian (Darrel) Brandt of Cedar Falls; three nephews, Paul (Janice) Thurm of Waverly, Dennis (Mary) Thurm of Denver and James (Phyllis) Thurm of Rapid City, S.D.; a stepson, Larry Buchholz of Cedar Falls; two stepgranddaughters, Brittany (Cameron) Argotsinger and Heather (Jason) Graf, three stepgreat-grandchildren, Carson and Aubrey Graf and Claire Argotsinger; and numerous cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; sister, Esther Thurm; brother-in-law, Elmer Thurm; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Mary Buchholz.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Denver. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Denver Sunset Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Mervin enjoyed golfing, camping and attending bluegrass festivals. He especially enjoyed time with his family.
