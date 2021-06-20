October 20, 1955-June 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Mervin Phillip Claussen (Mr. Merv), 65, of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mercy One Medical Center. Merv was born October 20, 1955 at Schoitz Memorial in Waterloo, son of Phillip and Veronica (Formanek) Claussen.

Merv graduated from Waterloo West High School, and went on to work in construction for over 35 years. He created Mr. Merv Construction in 1989, which in his later years became Mr. Merv’s Handyman Service. Over the years, alongside his own business, he worked for other construction and remodeling companies, and as a Maintenance and Race Official at the Cedar Falls Raceway.

Merv spent his energy raising his children and working hard for his family. He was always going the extra mile to complete a project to perfection and was determined to never sit idle. His greatest passion was for drag racing, both as a driver and a mechanic. In the warmer months, he enjoyed cruising on his motorcycle. But most of all, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered most for his big heart, ice blue eyes, and warm smile.