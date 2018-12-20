Try 1 month for 99¢
(1935-2018)

WATERLOO — Mervin Meyerhoff, 83, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Dec. 18.

He was born in Readlyn on Dec. 29, 1935, son of William and Leona (Orth) Meyerhoff.

Mervin graduated from Readlyn High School in 1953. He worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in the laundry department. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: a brother, Donald (Marilyn) Meyerhoff of Mesa, Ariz.; a sister, Elaine Finger of Iowa City; his nephews, Leslie (Teresa) Finger and Greg (Kristi) Finger, both of Iowa City, Javon (Rene) Meyerhoff of Excelsior, Minn., and Brian (Laura) Meyerhoff of Camas, Wash.; five great-nephews and nieces; and a special friend, Roger Schuler.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Gwendlyn Meyerhoff; and a brother-in-law, Alton Finger.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services.

Memorials: may be directed to the University of Iowa Dance Marathon.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Mervin enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball.

