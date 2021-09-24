Mervin Dean Van Deest

Mervin was a member of the American Lutheran Church; where he served the church as a past church council member and president. He was also a member, past president, and director of the REC Board. He worked as a township trustee and a director of the Farmer’s Co-Op in Grundy Center. Mervin was a member of the Grundy County Conservation Board and served as a trapping education teacher. He was a proud life-time member of the NRA, ITA and the NTA. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. Mervin was also an avid collector. He had a coin, stamp, belt buckle and gun collections to name only a few. He will be missed and long remembered by all who knew him.