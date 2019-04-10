{{featured_button_text}}
Merritt “Junior” McCardle

(1933-2019)

INDEPENDENCE — Merritt “Junior” McCardle, 85, died Monday, April 8, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

He was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Independence, son of Verna Mabel Blank McCardle and Merritt James McCardle. He married Marcie Schares in June 1958 and they later divorced.

He joined the Iowa National Guard in 1948 and was discharged after four months for being underage. He then served in the Navy during the Korean War until 1954. He graduated from Independence High School in 1954 and later from Hawkeye Tech with a degree in tool and die machining. His work history includes working at Bill & Don’s Phillips 66, Priebe’s Gas Station, Rath Packing, Gross Auction House with a trucking business, John Deere, Chamberlains plus many other smaller jobs. He owned Junior’s Spot, Second Hand Store and Burger and Cone. Junior received a heart transplant from the University of Madison in February 1995.

Survived by: his wife, Marcie McCardle of Independence; his children, Charlie (Cindy) McCardle and Kathy Postel, both of Independence, Connie (Jeff) Schnepf of Hazleton, Verna (Don) Sperfslage of Winthrop and Richard (Dr. Brenda) McCardle of Mason City; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; two sisters, RoseMary (Joe) Sironen of Geneva, Ohio, and Elaine (Fred) Lee of Madison, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Beverly McCardle of Brandon.

Preceded in death by: his father; his mother; an infant sister, Mary Alice; his stepmother; Mary; his siblings, Rodger (Pat) McCardle, Ken (Jean) McCardle, Jean (Don) Parrish, Marva (Don) Schmidt, Robert (Mary) McCardle and John McCardle; a son-in-law, Richard Postel; and a great-grandson, Aaron Postel.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary and a 7:30 p.m. military memorial service.

Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

Junior had a zest for life, his family and especially his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his life advice and numerous quotes, not only is the good Lord looking down upon us from time to time, but now Dad is too.

