May 2, 1941—August 12, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—Merrill (Mac) McCunniff, 82, of Cedar Falls passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his home.

Mac was born to Manford and Marlys (Huyck) McCunniff on May 2, 1941. He went to Cedar Falls High School and graduated in 1959. Mac married Carol (C.J.) Saunders on Aug 3, 1990. Mac enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, watching Hawkeye football on Saturdays, and Dallas Cowboys on Sundays. His true love was being at his cabin with his family and giving boat rides. In the winter he enjoyed going to Gulf Shores, AL for warmer weather.

He is survived by his wife, Carol McCunniff; children, Tracy (Julia) McCunniff, Shelly (Keith) Grant, Randy (Jasmine) McCunniff; bonus children Michelle (Jeffery) Howard, and Brian Gatewood; multiple grandchildren; a tribe of great grandchildren; one brother Monte (Sonya) McCunniff; and tons of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Memorials can be directed to the family at 610 W12th Cedar Falls, IA 50613. The family would like to invite family and friends to join them to share their memories of Mac on Sunday August 20th starting at 2pm at the McCunniff family cabin located at 2120 Cottage Row Rd. Cedar Falls, IA 50613.