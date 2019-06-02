{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

Merrill “Tarz” Taylor, 90, formerly of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away Thursday, May 29, 2019 in Lee’s Summit, MO. Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Tarz was born on May 2, 1929 in Fall River, MA to Arthur and Gladys (Gregory) Taylor. At a young age his family moved to Illinois, where he grew up. While attending college he met the love of his life, Barbara Boyles. They were married on June 9, 1951. They moved a few times before calling Cedar Falls home. Merrill worked in sales, was a smooth talker and had a great sense of humor. He was a Mason and member of the El Kahir Shrine Oriental Band in Waterloo, IA. He loved to play tennis, playing up to the age of 86. His charm and wit will be remembered by his loved ones: daughter Cynthia Suneson of Eagan, MN; son Greg Taylor and wife Debbie of Lee’s Summit, MO; grandchildren Bradly Suneson (Amber), Curt Suneson, Jordan Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Anthony Suneson; and great-grandson Wyatt Suneson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 )

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Merrill Francis Taylor
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments