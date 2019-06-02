Merrill “Tarz” Taylor, 90, formerly of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away Thursday, May 29, 2019 in Lee’s Summit, MO. Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Tarz was born on May 2, 1929 in Fall River, MA to Arthur and Gladys (Gregory) Taylor. At a young age his family moved to Illinois, where he grew up. While attending college he met the love of his life, Barbara Boyles. They were married on June 9, 1951. They moved a few times before calling Cedar Falls home. Merrill worked in sales, was a smooth talker and had a great sense of humor. He was a Mason and member of the El Kahir Shrine Oriental Band in Waterloo, IA. He loved to play tennis, playing up to the age of 86. His charm and wit will be remembered by his loved ones: daughter Cynthia Suneson of Eagan, MN; son Greg Taylor and wife Debbie of Lee’s Summit, MO; grandchildren Bradly Suneson (Amber), Curt Suneson, Jordan Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Anthony Suneson; and great-grandson Wyatt Suneson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 )
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.