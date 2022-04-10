Merrill Dean Oltmann

Merrill was born in Hampton, Iowa September 5,1944 to John & Anna (Johnson) Oltmann from Allison, Iowa. He died April 1st, 2022 at home, under Hospice care with family by his side. He graduated from Allison High School in 1962 and enlisted in the Army. He served 2 years in Germany. After returning to Iowa he worked for John Deere, retiring in 2001 after 29 years, to enjoy time with family and friends and his beautiful home near the river.