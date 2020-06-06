Merrian Back

(1941-2020)
EVANSDALE -- Merrian Rebecca Back, 78, of Evansdale, died Friday, June 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born July 2, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Marjorie (Bottine) Satterlee. She married Lester Back on Feb. 2, 1962, in Evansdale. Merrian was a mother and homemaker.
Survivors: her sons, Dallas (Patti) Back and Casey Back, both of Evansdale; a daughter, Julie (Dan) Jenkins of Waterloo; three granddaughters, Jennifer Back of Waterloo, Dawn Back of Cedar Rapids, and Rebecca Back of Evansdale; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Melody) Satterlee of Waterloo; and a sister, Terrie (Rafael) Esquivel of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Lester, in 1995; a son, Robb; and a brother, LeRoy Satterlee.
Services: Visitation is 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls ( Masks will be required to attend); burial to follow at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.
Memorials: to the family
Merrian was sweet with a little fire. She enjoyed making candy and sweets for her friends and family. Merrian had a love for the outdoors whether horseback riding or working in the garden to grow flowers and vegetables. Above all, Merrian enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed.
