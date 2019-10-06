(1939-2019)
JESUP -- Merrel Donald Serfoss, 80, of Jesup, died Thursday, Oct. 3, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born June 8, 1939, in Waverly, son of Fred Serfoss and Meta (Shellhorn) Serfoss. On Oct. 29, 1962, he married Bonita “Bonnie” Jeanette Becker at Raymond. She preceded him in death Feb. 26, 2018.
Merrel graduated from Waverly High School and later attended DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago for two years, where he earned an associate degree in applied science in 1966. He worked as a electrical technician for the Federal Aviation Administration before retirement.
He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 8227 and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342, all in Jesup, and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville. Merrel also served for 21 years on the football chain gang at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: a daughter, Kim (Don) Roberts of Jesup; a son, Shawn Serfoss of Marion; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a sister, Delores Hemmingson; and a brother, Orvel Serfoss.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 3 p.m. Catholic Order of Forester rosary and a 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church. Military rites will be performed by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup.
Memorials: may be directed to Camp Courageous, Monticello.
Online condolences may be posted at www.Whiite-MtHope.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Merrel Serfoss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
