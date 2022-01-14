March 7, 1932-January 12, 2022

WAVERLY-Merlyn Rahlf Kasemeier, age 89, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Sumner, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Merlyn was born on March 7, 1932, the son of Edwin and Ella (Rahlf) Kasemeier. He was baptized April 3, 1932, and confirmed March 25, 1945, at Spring Fountain Lutheran Church, Sumner. Merlyn attended Dayton Township Country School and later Sumner High School graduating in 1950. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955, upon being discharged he attended Wartburg College in Waverly graduating in 1960. Merlyn then began his 32-year teaching career, teaching in Michigan City, Indiana, M-F-L, Monona, Iowa, and Sumner Community School in Sumner, retiring in 1992.

Merlyn was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly, Spring Fountain and St. Paul’s Lutheran Churches in Sumner, where he served on many council positions, National Education Association, and American Legion. He also served on the board at Hillcrest in Sumner and Sumner Planning and Zoning Commission. In his spare time Merlyn enjoyed gardening, antiquing, playing cards, and attending gatherings of family and friends.

Merlyn’s memory is honored by three siblings, Donna Mirs of Waverly, Larry (Marsha) Kasemeier of Dubuque, and Judy Weiford of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews. Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darryl Kasemeier; brothers-in-law, Donald Mirs and Ron Weiford; nephews, Dale Mirs and Todd Kasemeier; and a host of extended family.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Merlyn’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187