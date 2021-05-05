May 22, 1935-April 30, 2021

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Merlyn R. “Mouse” Schmidt, 85, of Elk Run Heights, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 22, 1935, in Van Wert, Iowa, the son of George and Callie Johnson Schmidt. He served in the United States Navy from 1952—1956 & 4 yrs reserves. He married Janice Naasz August 31, 1963 in Seattle WA. She died August 19, 1992. He then married Shirley Walsh Shea October 2, 1993 in Waterloo. He was employed at John Deere as a machine repairman and a short time as a supervisor, retiring in 1994 after thirty years. He was a dedicated member of U.A.W. Local 838, serving as president, 1st vice president financial secretary and held numerous other positions over his 30 years. He was a member of Evansdale AMVETS #31.

Survived by: his wife of Elk Run Heights; daughter, Tammie (Steve) Collum; son, Todd (Kerrie); three step children, Lori (Bernard) Cooper, Teresa (Michael) Kwasnik, and Steve (Monica) Shea; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and sister, Esther Magnuson.

Preceded in death by: five brothers, Ray, Lewis, Clifford, Harold, and Cecil Schmidt; two sisters, Doris Jacoby and Virginia Aneweer; and step granddaughter, Kaitlyn.