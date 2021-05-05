May 22, 1935-April 30, 2021
ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Merlyn R. “Mouse” Schmidt, 85, of Elk Run Heights, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 22, 1935, in Van Wert, Iowa, the son of George and Callie Johnson Schmidt. He served in the United States Navy from 1952—1956 & 4 yrs reserves. He married Janice Naasz August 31, 1963 in Seattle WA. She died August 19, 1992. He then married Shirley Walsh Shea October 2, 1993 in Waterloo. He was employed at John Deere as a machine repairman and a short time as a supervisor, retiring in 1994 after thirty years. He was a dedicated member of U.A.W. Local 838, serving as president, 1st vice president financial secretary and held numerous other positions over his 30 years. He was a member of Evansdale AMVETS #31.
Survived by: his wife of Elk Run Heights; daughter, Tammie (Steve) Collum; son, Todd (Kerrie); three step children, Lori (Bernard) Cooper, Teresa (Michael) Kwasnik, and Steve (Monica) Shea; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and sister, Esther Magnuson.
Preceded in death by: five brothers, Ray, Lewis, Clifford, Harold, and Cecil Schmidt; two sisters, Doris Jacoby and Virginia Aneweer; and step granddaughter, Kaitlyn.
Services 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Military honors provided by the Evansdale AMVETS Post #31. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: Unity Point-Allen Hospital Hospice or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Evansdale. Online condolences maybe left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
“Mouse” especially enjoyed wintering and hiking in Arizona with Shirley. He was passionate about his involvement with the union and politics.” To honor “Mouse’s” wishes, the family requests masks should be worn.
