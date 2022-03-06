July 4, 1936-March 2, 2022

WATERLOO-Merlyn Klocke, 85, of Waterloo, died March 2, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born July 4, 1936, on the family farm in Waukon, to Reuben and Margaret (Miene) Klocke. He attended Waukon schools and then moved to Cedar Rapids working at Wilson Packing Plant before enlisting in the United States Army (1959-1961) where he was stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge he farmed with his parents.

He married Alyce Beardmore April 7, 1962, at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, New Albin.

In 1966, he moved to Waterloo and worked for Jim Cordes Ford. He retired from Dick Witham Ford after 34 years as a heavy-duty mechanic.

Merlyn was an active charter member of Unity Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed his church family and was always willing to help where needed. He could fix anything and could usually be found tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed gardening and yardwork. Merlyn was a quiet man and a most sincere friend to many. Following retirement, he and Alyce enjoyed traveling often with their good friends, Bob and Joan Ingles.

Survived by his wife, daughter, Nancy (Dale) McCready and son, Bradley Klocke‚ all of Waterloo; grandchildren, Allison (partner Emily Overly) Klocke, Cedar Falls and Garrett McCready, Waterloo; sisters, Betty (Curtis) Gilbertson, Waterloo and Ruth Ann Teff, Sun City‚ AZ; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Audrey Angel, Waukon and Sharon Martin, Mason City.

Preceded by his parents; brothers-in-law, Robert Teff, Ralph Grotegut, Don Angel, A. Jay Martin and Calvin Westphal; sister-in-law, Yvonne Westphal.

Memorial Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 12, Unity Presbyterian Church with military rites by Hudson AMVETS and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, March 11, Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.