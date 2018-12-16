(1949-2018)
WATERLOO – Merlyn “Dewey” Harms, 69, of Roach, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 7, in Joplin, Mo.
He was born June 24, 1949, to Ihno and Addie Gienapp Harms. He graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1967. Dewey was in the Navy stationed in Pearl Harbor. He was also in the movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!,” a depiction of the Pearl Harbor bombing.
Survivors include: his sisters, Jolene (Charlie) Clos and Viola Glenn, both of Evansdale, Loretta Kendall of Jackson, Wis., and Gladys Henery of Clinton, Ill.; many nieces and nephews; close friend, Rod Williams; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and friend, Linn Azbill.
Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, with inurnment in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Lunch will be served.
Dewey died on Pearl Harbor Day, which was significant for him because he was in the Navy. Dewey loved children and was always a big tease. He was a huge fan of country music and was friends with many big stage bands.
