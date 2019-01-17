Merlyn D. Mennen 

Merlyn Dean Mennen, age 82, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 14th, 2019 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Merlyn was born on March 15th, 1936 in Butler County near Parkersburg.
Services will be Saturday, January 26th at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in Holland, Iowa.
