August 14, 1948-August 1, 2022

DIKE-Merlin Duane Menken, 73, of Dike, Iowa died Monday, August 1, 2022, at Mercy One–Waterloo.

Merl was born August 14, 1948, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Herman and Jennie Menken. He went to Parkersburg High School and resided in Dike, IA his entire adult life. On March 18, 1967, he was united in marriage to Carol A. Menken at Dike United Methodist Church.

Merl retired from Dike New Hartford Schools in 2014, where he served as the superintendent of transportation for 30 years. Prior to his employment at Dike New Hartford Schools, he owned and operated Menken’s ‘66 station in Dike, providing the community with trusted mechanical repairs, towing, and tank wagon fuel services.

Merl loved farming, fishing, and his spending time with his family. He could frequently be found farming, whether it was for himself or helping a friend. His favorite memories were spent fishing up North on Lake Winnie with his family, a fishing rod, and his red solo cup.

Survived by; a daughter, Kim (Dave) Frontzak; a son, Rich Menken; five grandchildren, Nick Elliott, Alyson (Brady) Lahmann, Austin Elliott, Kaleb Menken, & MacKenzie Menken; three great grandchildren, Ezra Elliott, Elijah Lahmann, and Peyton Lahmann; two step-grandchildren, David Frontzak, Jr & Mary Frontzak; sister, Marjorie Siebenga, as well as special friends Jon & Ann Hilliard and their crew who became a second family to him.

Merl was preceded in death by his wife; Carol Menken, his parents; Herman & Jennie Menken, and siblings; Marlys Woodruff & Stanley Menken.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Dike United Methodist Church in Dike. Visitation will be 1:30-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials will be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.