January 3, 1933-February 13, 2023

SUMNER-Merlin “Curly” E. Borcherding, 90, of Sumner, died Monday evening, February 13, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Friday starting at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be made in Curly’s name to St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner Volunteer Fire Department, SEMS, or Hillcrest Living Campus. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Curly’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Merlin Eugene, son of Arthur and Emelda (Hagenow) Borcherding was born January 3, 1933, in Sumner. He was baptized on January 22, 1933, and confirmed on March 30, 1947, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Curly received his education in the Sumner Schools, graduating from Sumner High School in 1951. On August 2, 1953, he was united in marriage with Lois Niemann at St. John Lutheran Church. Curly served in the United States Army from 1953 until being honorably discharged in 1955. Following his discharge, Curly and Lois returned to Sumner. Curly worked at Niemann Construction for over fifty years, becoming the Vice President. He was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he served as a Deacon and on the Church Council. Also a member of Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner, Hillcrest Board, and was a volunteer firefighter for the Sumner Fire Department for over twenty five years. Curly enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and loved his Iowa Hawkeyes.

Curly is survived by his wife, Lois of Sumner; three daughters, Beth (Dan) Koch of Waterloo, Brenda Meier of Sumner, and Pat (Bob) Munson of Grundy Center; three grandsons, Jacob (Jen) Meier of Marion, Ethan (Britt) Meier of Sumner, and Mitchell Munson of Grundy Center; two step-grandsons, Corey (Darcia) Meier and Jesse (Kim) Meier, both of Sumner; three great-grandchildren, Emery, Deakin and Connor Meier; four step-great-grandchildren, Keegan, Bailee, Hannah and Kree Meier; brother, James (Glenda) Borcherding of Bettendorf; brother-in-law, Jim (Sue) Niemann of Sumner; and nieces and nephews, Mitch (Carol) Borcherding, Mark (Jennifer) Borcherding, Mick (Amy) Borcherding, Emalee (Randy) Coleman, Linda Yungtum, Tom (Sally) Yungtum, and Kayse (Jerry) Delagardelle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Delwin Meier, sister, Marlene in infancy; and two sisters-in-law, Jean Niemann and Marilyn (Lyle) Yungtum.