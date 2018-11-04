WATERLOO — Merle LeRoy “Bud” Gibson Jr., 79, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born March 11, 1939, in Albert Lea, Minn., son of Merle and Ilo (Couper) Gibson. He married Kathryn Ware in 1956; they later divorced. Merle married Judy Evans in 1959.
Merle worked as a radial drill operator at John Deere & Co. for more than 33 years, retiring in 1994. After retirement, he worked for Bill Colwell Ford picking up cars and driving them back to the dealership. He was a member of UAW Local 838.
Survived by: his wife, Judy; five children, Kathy Lewis and Rick Gibson, both of Des Moines, Tammy Gibson and Tim (Laurie) Gibson, both of Denver, and Tracy Jamieson of North Liberty; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Roselyn “Kay” Obery; and a brother, Ronald Gibson.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 4, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Merle enjoyed going to the casino, car shows, and square dancing in his younger days. He and Judy spent many winters in Arizona.
