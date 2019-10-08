(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Merle J. Friedman, 93, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 7, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born May 28, 1926, in Carroll, son of Joseph and Mathilda Stangel Friedman. He married Dorothy Berger on June 23, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton. She died April 15, 2011.
Merle was employed in the Product Engineering Department at John Deere for 36 years before retiring in 1987. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II.
Survived by: four sons, John Friedman and Dr. Thomas (Renea) Friedman, both of Waterloo, Michael (Donna) Friedman of Boulder Colo., and James (Mary) Friedman of Minneapolis; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte Comer and Mary Smith, both of Mason City, and Sister Lois Friedman OSF of Dubuque; and a brother, Joseph Friedman of Frisco, Texas.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Carol Loeffelholz and Patricia Grablin; and a brother, Ralph Friedman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Naval Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for one-half hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrar up.com.
Following retirement, Merle did much volunteer work for the Waterloo schools. He was also a mediator for the Small Claims Court, and volunteered in Waterloo for the Iowa Department of Transportation. In June 1993, he received the Iowa state volunteer award from Governor Branstad.
