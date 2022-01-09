GRUNDY CENTER-Merle Dean Lynch, 82, of Grundy Center, formerly of Reinbeck, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. Memorial service and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice in Merle’s honor.

On February 20, 1960 he was married to Mary DeWolf of Reinbeck, IA. They moved to a farm northeast of Reinbeck where he continued farming. He occupied the winter months by preparing taxes at DeWolf Law Office and snowmobiling with friends. He was a Blackhawk Township Trustee for many years as well as part of the Lions Club in Reinbeck and served 12 years on the school board for Reinbeck Community Schools. He had the “gift of gab” and loved to carry on conversations with family, friends and even strangers. He enjoyed many activities with friends including the annual World Series golf tournament, biking, morning coffee, playing cards and the tour groups which took him far away from Iowa. He was also a gifted singer and sang at many weddings and funerals. The farm seminar lunches were something he always looked forward to. Farming was always in his blood even though he physically moved off the farm in 2008 when he moved to Grundy Center. His red tractors were his pride and joy, but most of all he loved his family and was very proud of them.