{{featured_button_text}}
Merle A. Riggs

Merle Riggs

(1930-2019)

WATERLOO — Merle A. Riggs 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 12, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 19, 1930, in West Union, daughter of Morris and Esther Downs Christensen. She married Dixon Riggs; he preceded her in death in 2012.

Merle graduated from West Union High School. She was employed at Rath Packing Co., National Bank of Waterloo, and later at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring in 1985.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: three children, Barry Thoren (Deb Bocook) of Waterloo, Brett Thoren (Jeri Davenport) of Marshalltown, and Pam (Larry) Combs of Cumming, Ga.; two grandsons, Eric (Jess) Combs of Cumming and Elliot Combs (Whitney Wegner) of Minneapolis; a great-granddaughter, Madison Combs of Cumming; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Robert and Emory; and twin sister Berle Frey.

Services: At Merle’s request, there will be no services.

Merle enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Texas and attending UNI Panther sports with Dixon before his death. Merle also loved to cook and spend time with her children and grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed visiting on FaceTime with her young great-granddaughter, Madison, in Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Merle Riggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments